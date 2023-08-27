Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $17,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $153.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $145.30 and a one year high of $187.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.87.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

