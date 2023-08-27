Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $15.29 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock opened at $192.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 1.57. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.18 and a 52-week high of $208.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,892.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,274. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

