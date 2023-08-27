Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $17.42 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $17,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG opened at $864.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $940.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $876.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.05.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.54.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

