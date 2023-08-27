Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $18.40 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $18,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,229 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.89. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $95.45. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

