Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.33% of Element Solutions worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,441,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,756,000 after buying an additional 163,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,160,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,572,000 after buying an additional 216,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,536,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after buying an additional 67,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after buying an additional 120,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $65,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

View Our Latest Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.