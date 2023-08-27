Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.15% of Masco worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Bank of America raised their target price on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.