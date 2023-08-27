Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,947 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $18,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vertiv by 57.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:VRT opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $698,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $626,816,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $698,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $626,816,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,496,348 shares of company stock worth $842,690,097. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

