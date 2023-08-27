Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 174 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gartner by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $342.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,216 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.