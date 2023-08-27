Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 40,511 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of ONEOK worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,512,000 after acquiring an additional 183,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,309,000 after acquiring an additional 936,550 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,388 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

