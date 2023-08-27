Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 45,291 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

