Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 581 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.2 %

FND opened at $95.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.19.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

