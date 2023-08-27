Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 71,030 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,706 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,030 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of First Financial Bankshares worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,669,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after buying an additional 304,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 296,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after buying an additional 219,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 18.5% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,320,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,111,000 after buying an additional 205,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FFIN opened at $28.67 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $46.08. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.80% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.30 million. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 927,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,936,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,803 shares of company stock worth $112,147. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

