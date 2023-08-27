Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.38% of GATX worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in GATX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $118.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.79. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $133.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.02 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Stephens boosted their price target on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

