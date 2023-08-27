Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,959 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.