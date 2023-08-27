Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 53,708 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,412,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.