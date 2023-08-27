Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,097 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,989,000 after purchasing an additional 545,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

