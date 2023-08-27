Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,536 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $93.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.