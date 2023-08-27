Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 51.62 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In related news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $74,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

