NetApp’s (NTAP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.45.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

