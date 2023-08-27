Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $2,475,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,052,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 284,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 1,624.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 252,135 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,441,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

