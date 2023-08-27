Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $2,475,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,052,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 284,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 1,624.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 252,135 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,441,000.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $7.51.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.