Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,834 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -37.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

