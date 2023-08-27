Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nutrien by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nutrien by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $102.73.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

