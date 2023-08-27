Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.01. 107,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 71,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 40.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $186,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

