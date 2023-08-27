Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.01. 107,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 71,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.