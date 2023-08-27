Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 372.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,537,136 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of Omnicom Group worth $66,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,267 shares of company stock worth $2,574,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OMC opened at $79.86 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

About Omnicom Group



Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.



