Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,540 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,998,000 after buying an additional 84,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arcosa by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,408,000 after buying an additional 124,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcosa by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,595,000 after buying an additional 54,431 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arcosa by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 7.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,410,000 after buying an additional 79,024 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $643,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

