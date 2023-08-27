Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,300 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 230.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,027,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,356,000 after buying an additional 4,204,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,822,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,887 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 675,803 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,073,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 652,220 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 60.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,405,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,670,000 after purchasing an additional 526,700 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSEM stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $46.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

