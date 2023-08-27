Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 164.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 568,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 64,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.
National Grid Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NGG opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $74.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
