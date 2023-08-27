O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $967.40.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

ORLY stock opened at $931.04 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $942.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $901.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,632 shares of company stock worth $21,206,671. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

