Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Up 3.7%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39. 164,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 330,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Organigram Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.32 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 135.88% and a negative return on equity of 17.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Organigram
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
