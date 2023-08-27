Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Up 3.7%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39. 164,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 330,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Organigram Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.32 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 135.88% and a negative return on equity of 17.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Organigram

Organigram Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Organigram by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Organigram in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organigram in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organigram in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organigram in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.