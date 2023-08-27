PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of PagerDuty worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,093,628. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of PD opened at $24.13 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.87.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

