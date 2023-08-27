Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Trading Down 23.6%

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Free Report) dropped 23.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Pathfinder Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.
About Pathfinder Acquisition
Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
