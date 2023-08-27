Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

