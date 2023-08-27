Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $10.25 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

