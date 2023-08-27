Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Trading Up 0.3%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.27. Approximately 123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.16.
Point Bridge America First ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44.
About Point Bridge America First ETF
The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.
