Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Polaris by 5.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 39.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 21.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $216,942.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,477.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $216,942.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,477.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII opened at $110.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.45.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

