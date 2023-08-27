Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 116,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,117,000 after buying an additional 686,036 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,595,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,285,000 after acquiring an additional 292,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.