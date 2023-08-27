Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Progressive Care Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter. Progressive Care had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 203.00%.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in south Florida. The company provides prescription pharmaceuticals; diagnostics and vaccinations; compounded medications; telepharmacy services; anti-retroviral medications; medication therapy management; and pharmacy services.

