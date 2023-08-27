Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 22,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile
Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V)
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.