Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,680.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
