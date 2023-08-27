Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,700 ($21.69) to GBX 1,575 ($20.09) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.78) to GBX 1,540 ($19.65) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($23.60) to GBX 1,700 ($21.69) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.67) to GBX 1,510 ($19.27) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.29) to GBX 1,440 ($18.37) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,497.50.

Prudential stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eastspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

