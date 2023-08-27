PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock opened at $144.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $152.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.53.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.35 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

