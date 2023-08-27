Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,183 shares of company stock worth $3,889,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $101.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

