R. Rimmy Malhotra Sells 10,000 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InfuSystem alerts:

On Friday, August 25th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Friday, August 18th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 19,856 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $211,664.96.

On Wednesday, August 16th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $107,300.00.

On Monday, August 14th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $54,100.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00.

InfuSystem Price Performance

Shares of INFU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.31. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 1.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in InfuSystem by 44.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in InfuSystem by 18.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 49,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INFU

InfuSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.