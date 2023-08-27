Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,648 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Realty Income worth $69,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,938 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $56.00 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

