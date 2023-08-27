Rebecca Finley Sells 500 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.00, for a total transaction of C$74,500.00.

Rebecca Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.08, for a total transaction of C$73,037.50.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.44 billion.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

