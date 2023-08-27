Rebecca Finley Sells 500 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.00, for a total transaction of C$74,500.00.
Rebecca Finley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.08, for a total transaction of C$73,037.50.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.