Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) CEO Purchases $256,500.00 in Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 2nd, Gerard Johan Hart purchased 15,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $193,650.00.

Shares of RRGB opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $16.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $417.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.24 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,956,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 34,665 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $3,182,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

