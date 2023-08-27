ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,887 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,984,212.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,984,212.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,019,024. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

ResMed Stock Up 0.8 %

ResMed stock opened at $160.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

