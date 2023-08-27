Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,311 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Fortive worth $44,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,404,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Fortive by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $77.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortive

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.