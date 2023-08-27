Rhumbline Advisers Buys 14,011 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Clorox worth $40,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox stock opened at $154.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 403.36%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

