Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dover were worth $42,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $126,175,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,986,000 after acquiring an additional 544,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Dover Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $142.67 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

